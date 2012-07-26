WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York did not condone or encourage banks to misrepresent their borrowing costs when setting the global benchmark interest rate Libor when he was the head of the regional Fed bank in 2008.

Geithner, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.K. banking authorities have come under fire for not doing enough to fix problems with Libor, a rate which is used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and influences rates on a wide array of consumer products such as mortgages and credit cards.

In his second day of testimony to Congress, Geithner reiterated that when he was New York Fed president he told U.S. regulators about the rate manipulation and made recommendations to fix Libor to authorities in Britain where the interest rate is set.

When asked by a Senate Banking Committee lawmaker if the New York Fed turned a blind eye to banks' misrepresentations or if he was aware of any other regulator condoning bankers' behaviour, Geithner said "absolutely not."

Dozens of global banks are under investigation over whether they manipulated the Libor rate in an attempt to make profits or hide weaknesses.

So far, Barclays (BARC.L) is the only bank that has been fined by U.S. and U.K. authorities for manipulating the rate.

The Bank of England's deputy governor, Paul Tucker, has also been ensnared in the scandal when Barclays released notes suggesting Tucker may have encouraged banks to under report borrowing costs at the height of the 2007-09 financial crisis. Tucker has denied the allegations.

At the hearing, Geithner said he did not know whether the three U.S. banks that help set Libor - Citigroup (C.N), Bank of America (BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) - manipulated the rate. Some 16 banks contribute to setting the key interbank lending rate.

