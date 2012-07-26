U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (L) arrives for the Senate Banking Committee on the Financial Stability Oversight's Council annual report to Congress and recent developments pertaining to the London Interbank offered rate (LIBOR) in Washington July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON Financial regulators are examining survey-based measures of financial prices and interest rates other than Libor for potential manipulation, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Congress on Thursday.

Regulators, including the Federal Reserve, are also looking for reforms to the key benchmark Libor interest rate after revelations that bankers and traders were rigging the rate for their own profit or to hide weaknesses, Geithner said.

Geithner was speaking at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)