Plumes of black smoke (R) is seen after war planes struck Misrata positions in Tripoli in an attack claimed by renegade general Khalifa Haftar, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The U.S. military believes the governments of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were responsible for a recent series of airstrikes on Islamist factions within Libya, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Kirby, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, declined to give details of why the Obama administration believed those two countries conducted the mysterious strikes.

Three years after rebels toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is sinking deeper into chaos as armed factions battle in various cities and two rival legislatures compete for power.

(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)