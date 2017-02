A bomb scare at Louisiana State University prompted officials to order an evacuation of the campus on Monday, the university said in a statement.

The university said campus police were investigating a bomb threat and that students and faculty had "been asked to evacuate as calmly and quickly as possible."

The threat comes after the University of Texas at Austin and North Dakota State University were both evacuated on Friday after similar scares.

