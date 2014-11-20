FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
Goldman Sachs expects modest returns for the S&P 500 in 2015, with the index ending the year at 2100, but still believes volatility will remain low, making it difficult for active managers.
In a 40-page research outlook released Thursday, strategist David Kostin said the S&P's P/E will stop expanding, as earnings rise 5 percent and as price increases are quite slow.
The median 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for an S&P stock is currently at 17, a level exceeded only 15 percent of the time over the past 40 years.
"We expect the P/E will contract and the index will slip during the second half of 2015 as the Fed takes its first step in the long-awaited tightening cycle," the firm wrote.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.