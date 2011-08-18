NEW YORK The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities turned negative on Thursday after a stunningly weak report from the Philadephia Federal Reserve on business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.

The yield on U.S. 10-year TIPS was last quoted at minus 0.10 percent, compared with 0.002 percent late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

The gap between 10-year TIPS yield and regular 10-year Treasuries, a measure of investors' 10-year inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.13 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)