UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
NEW YORK The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities turned negative on Thursday after a stunningly weak report from the Philadephia Federal Reserve on business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.
The yield on U.S. 10-year TIPS was last quoted at minus 0.10 percent, compared with 0.002 percent late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The gap between 10-year TIPS yield and regular 10-year Treasuries, a measure of investors' 10-year inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.13 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Ireland asked EU negotiators on Thursday to help it keep the border across the island "invisible" after Brussels reaches a Brexit deal with London that will take the British province of Northern Ireland out of the European Union.
TOKYO Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on Friday, as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump promised to unveil a major tax announcement to lower the burden on businesses.