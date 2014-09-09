Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
Two Iowa women in their 90s celebrated seven decades they have spent together as a couple by getting married over the weekend in a small ceremony.
Vivian Boyack, 91, and "Nonie" Dubes, 90, exchanged vows at the First Christian Church in Davenport on Saturday. The couple then enjoyed a reception dinner with close friends and relatives, many of whom had been prodding them to marry since gay marriage became legal in Iowa in 2009.
"I felt like I was in a dream and that I would wake up and it was not going to be true," Boyack said. "We do hope we have a few more years, but if we don't it's a real closing for us."
The couple, who do not plan a honeymoon, have been inundated with phone calls and flowers from well-wishers, she said.
"It's been crazy ... we didn't realise people cared that much about us," Boyack said.
The women have together visited every state in the United States except Alaska since they met 71 years ago.
They have also been dealt their share of "heartache and illness," Boyack said. "But love is a very strong thing."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.