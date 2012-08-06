In this image from NASA TV, shot off a video screen, one of the first images from the Curiosity rover is pictured of its wheel after it successfully landed on Mars. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV/Handout

PASADENA, California The Mars science rover Curiosity beamed back its first images from the Martian surface moments after a make-or-break landing to begin a two-year search for evidence that the Red Planet once harboured the ingredients necessary for life to evolve.

"I can't believe this. This is unbelievable," said Allen Chen, the deputy leader of the rover's descent and landing team, as the first three pictures of the rocky terrain, one of them showing a wheel of the vehicle, arrived at mission control.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz and Steve Gorman; Editing by Stacey Joyce)