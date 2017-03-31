FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

FILE PHOTO - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pictured at the Headquarters of Large Combined Unit 966 of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 1, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea is acting in a reckless manner and must be stopped.

"This is a threat of both rhetoric and growing capability, and we will be working with the international community to address this, we are doing so right now," Mattis said in reply to a question about the potential threat to the United States from ballistic missiles.

"Right now it appears to be going in a very reckless manner in what its conduct is portraying for the future and that's got to be stopped," Mattis said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; Writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)