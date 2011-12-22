WASHINGTON U.S. and Mexican agents have seized about 350,000 counterfeit items worth about $84 million (53 million pounds) in an operation targeting fake goods, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday.

The six-week sweep, called Operation Holiday Hoax II, saw the seizure of counterfeit products mostly in the United States that included toys, cell phones and chargers and handbags, ICE said in a statement.

Thirty-three people were arrested in the United States and charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Agents and police worked with trademark holders to target stores and markets in 66 U.S. cities, 55 Mexican cities, and in Seoul, South Korea, the statement said.

ICE said the goods seized had a total retail market value of $84 million.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton and Sandra Maler)