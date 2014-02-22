WASHINGTON Mexico's most wanted man, drug kingpin Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, has been captured in Mexico by U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officials, a U.S. government source confirmed on Saturday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate.

In Mexico City, presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said authorities have "captured an individual in Sinaloa (state)" whose identity had not been confirmed.

Guzman runs the powerful Sinaloa cartel, which has been fighting a brutal war with other gangs over turf and drug-trafficking routes to the U.S.

Nearly 80,000 people have died in drug-related killings in Mexico since former President Felipe Calderon sent in the army in 2007 to quell the powerful drug bosses, a policy new President Enrique Pena Nieto has criticized but found tough to break with.

