MIAMI The United State Air Force and Coast Guard crews searched the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday for a missing pilot whose F-16 fighter jet lost contact with its base during a routine training mission, officials said.

The aircraft, based out of Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle, was believed to have crashed about 57 miles south of Panama City, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

No wreckage has been located, the Air Force said.

"While the aircraft has not been found, search teams are working under the assumption that the aircraft has crashed into the water," according to a news release from Tyndall Air Force base.

"The rescue of our Airman is our top priority," Col. Mark O'Laughlin, 325 Fighter Wing Vice Commander was quoted as saying in the statement.

(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami and Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; writing by David Adams; Editing by David Gregorio)