WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel's resignation will not derail a major Pentagon technology initiative unveiled this month and should not delay a decision on how to improve a new class of smaller warships, U.S. defence officials said.

The officials said the Pentagon remains committed to the Defense Innovation Initiative, an effort to identify and develop new weapons to ensure continued U.S. military dominance that was announced by Hagel at a defence forum in California on Nov. 15.

Hagel resigned on Monday, the first major shift in President Barack Obama's cabinet since his Democrats were routed in midterm elections. He will stay on the job until a replacement is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Officials said the Defense Department's push for new technologies to keep ahead of Russia, China and other potential foes will continue. It is being spearheaded by Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work, a retired Marine Corps officer, who has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Hagel.

Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other big weapons makers have welcomed the initiative as a possible source of new funds as overall defence spending shrinks, but they say they need more details to finetune their own investment plans.

The U.S. Defense Department also still planned to announce within "weeks" its plans for future small warships after a lengthy review by the Navy, one of the officials said.

"We expect a decision in the near term," said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert this month said he expected Hagel to decide soon how to make a new class of smaller warships more lethal and survivable.

Hagel ordered a pause in the Navy's existing Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme earlier this year, and asked for a review of options before the Navy ordered the last 20 ships in the 52-ship programme.

Lockheed and Australia's Austal build two separate designs of the new warships. Hagel asked the Navy to look at several possibilities, including a wholly new design for a new "Small Surface Combatant," or modifying the existing ships.

Navy officials have said they expect the decision to inform their fiscal 2016 budget request and an associated five-year spending plan, which will be submitted to Congress in February.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)