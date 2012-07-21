SAN ANTONIO A drill instructor accused of raping and sexually assaulting 10 female trainees at Lackland Air Force Base was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison, the stiffest jail term handed down yet in the biggest sex scandal to hit the U.S. military since the 1990s.

Staff Sergeant Luis Walker, found guilty by a military jury on Friday of 28 charges, was ordered reduced to lowest rank in the Air Force, to forfeit all pay and allowances, and given a dishonourable discharge. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Walker took the stand and asked for leniency, saying he did not want to miss his two small boys growing up. He displayed little emotion when the sentence was read, but his relatives, who have remained in the small courtroom throughout the five-day court-martial, began to cry.

The seven-member panel of six men and one woman declined to give him the maximum sentence of life in prison. The jury also had the option of sentencing him to probation instead of prison time.

Walker faced rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual contact.

Ten accusers testified against him during the court-martial. Four said Walker used his authority over their military careers to intimidate them into engaging in sexual activities, while others said Walker's attentions included unwanted hugging and kissing and making comments such as "You should be naked."

Walker is the first of seven instructors at Lackland referred for court-martial.

Five others are formally under investigation, and 35 more have been taken off active duty while officials look into accusations. Last month, one instructor, Staff Sergeant Peter Vega-Maldonado, pleaded guilty in the case, admitting he had sex with a female trainee. He received a sentence of 90 days' confinement.

It is the largest sex scandal to hit the U.S. military since the 1990s, when accusations of sexual misconduct at the Army's Ordnance Centre and School in Aberdeen, Maryland, rocked the Pentagon.

So far, the Lackland case has triggered two Air Force investigations as well as calls for a congressional probe.

It has also highlighted the explosive issues of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the U.S. Armed Forces and rekindled a wider debate over how best to train women and integrate them fully into all branches of the military.

Joint Base San Antonio spokesman Brent Boller said Walker was immediately taken into custody following the sentence and would be held in a jail at Lackland while his case is appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

