WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners launched two air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and 13 strikes against targets in Iraq on Sunday and Monday, according to the U.S. military.

In Syria, fighter planes and drones destroyed multiple oil dumps near Dayr az Zawr and struck "a large tactical unit" near Kobani, according to the Combined Joint Task Force, which is leading the air operations.

In Iraq, coalition forces launched 13 air strikes near Al Asad, Al Qaim, Bayji, Fallujah, Haditha, Mosul, Rawah and Tal Afar, the Combined Joint Task Force said. Tactical units, buildings and vehicles were targeted.

All aircraft returned from their missions safely, the military said.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan)