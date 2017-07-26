Trump transgender decision 'shocking and ignorant' - advocate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the U.S. military amounts to a "shocking and ignorant attack on our military and on transgender troops," a leading advocate said on Wednesday.

"The President is creating a worse version of 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell.' As we know from the sad history of that discredited policy, discrimination harms military readiness," said Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center.