in 18 hours
U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 5:52 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, said on Thursday he had no advance knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the military before his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, but added that was not unusual.

"I personally did not, but nor would I have expected to," Milley said.

(This story fixes typographical error in headline to make it "advance" instead of "advanced".)

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

