U.S. Army chief had no advance knowledge of Trump's transgender ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, said on Thursday he had no advance knowledge of President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the military before his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday, but added that was not unusual.

"I personally did not, but nor would I have expected to," Milley said.

