CLEVELAND Authorities will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday to discuss potential charges in the case of three Cleveland women abducted and held captive in a house for around a decade, officials coordinating the case said.

Cleveland police said separately in a Twitter message that City Prosecutor Victor Perez would speak, as well as Deputy Police Chief Ed Tomba.

Three brothers, Ariel, Pedro and Onil Castro, were arrested on Monday night in connection with the case. Three women who had disappeared as teenagers were freed from the house where Ariel Castro lives.

