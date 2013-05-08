Ariel Castro is shown in Cleveland, Ohio in this May 7, 2013 booking photo provided by the Cleveland Police Department. Cleveland Police Dept/Handout via Reuters

CLEVELAND The city of Cleveland on Wednesday charged former school bus driver Ariel Castro with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape in the case of three missing Ohio women freed after about a decade of captivity at his house.

Castro, 52, will be arraigned in court on Thursday, Cleveland city prosecutor Victor Perez announced at a press conference.

Ariel Castro's brothers Pedro, 54, and Onil, 50, were not charged with any crimes at this time, Perez said.

Michelle Knight, last seen in 2002, Amanda Berry, who disappeared in 2003, and Gina DeJesus missing since 2004, were all found alive on Monday night at Ariel Castro's residence after a neighbour helped Berry break open a door. Police said a child also found at the residence is believed to be Berry's daughter.

