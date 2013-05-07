CLEVELAND Three women were rescued from a Cleveland home after roughly a decade of captivity. One of them was able to call police after a neighbour heard her cries for help and broke through a door.

Here is a transcript of her 911 call:

Amanda Berry: Hello, police, help me! I'm Amanda Berry.

911: You need police, fire, ambulance?

Berry: I need police.

911: Okay, and what's going on there?

Berry: I've been kidnapped and I've been missing for ten years, and I, I'm here, I'm free now.

911: Okay, and what's your address?

Berry: 2207 Seymour Avenue.

911: 2207 Seymour, looks like you're calling me from 2210.

Berry: Huh?

911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210.

Berry: I can't hear you.

911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210 Seymour.

Berry: I'm across the street, I'm using the phone.

911: Okay, stay there with those neighbours. Talk to the police when they get there.

Berry: Okay(sobbing)

911: Okay. Talk to the police when they get there.

Berry: Okay, Hello?

911: Yeah, talk to the police when they get there.

Berry: Okay I need them right now I need them now.

911: We're going to send them as soon as we get a car open.

Berry: No, I need them now before he gets back.

911: Alright. We're sending them, okay?

Berry: Okay. I mean,

911: Who's the guy you're trying - who's the guy who went out?

Berry: Ummm, his name is Ariel Castro.

911: Okay, how old is he?

Berry: Uh he's like 52.

911: And, uh-

Berry: And I'm Amanda Berry. I've been on the news for the last ten years with (unintelligible) Gina

911: I got - I got that, dear, I already… And you say, what was his name again?

Berry: Uh, Ariel Castro.

911: And is he white, black or Hispanic?

Berry: Um, Hispanic.

911: What's he wearing?

Berry: (yelling) I don't know, because he's not here right now, that's why I ran away.

911: When he left, what was he wearing?

Berry: (crying in background) Who knows!

911: The police are on their way. Talk to them when they get there.

Berry: Huh? I, Okay.

911: I told you they're on their way. Talk to them when they get there, okay?

Berry: Alright, okay. Bye.

(Reporting by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Bernard Orr)