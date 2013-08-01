NEW YORK Michelle Knight, an Ohio woman who was held in captivity and repeatedly sexually assaulted for 11 years by Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro, testified at Castro's sentencing on Thursday about the abuse she endured.

Knight, 32, spoke from a prepared text, at times choking back tears. She called Gina DeJesus, who was also kept in captivity, her "teammate" in their struggle to survive and said she might forgive Castro, but would never forget what he did.

Here is some of what Knight told the court:

* "Ariel Castro, I remember all the times you came home talking about what everybody else did wrong... You took 11 years of my life away, and I have got it back."

* "Your hell is just beginning... The death penalty would be so much easier. You don't deserve that. You deserve to spend your whole life in prison."

* "Days never got shorter. Days turned into nights. Nights turned into days. Days turned into eternity."

* "Gina was my teammate. She never let me fall. I never let her fall... My friendship with her is the only thing that was good out of this situation. We said we would someday make it out alive, and we did."

* "Writing this statement gave me the strength to be a stronger woman and to know that there's more good than evil."

