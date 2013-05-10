FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

CLEVELAND The Ohio attorney general said on Friday that DNA tests showed Cleveland kidnapping and rape suspect Ariel Castro is the father of the six-year-old born while he allegedly held the girl's mother and two other women captive for nearly a decade.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement that "forensic scientists worked throughout the night to confirm that Castro is the father of the six-year-old girl born in captivity to one of the kidnapping victims."

He added that the tests also found Castro's DNA did not match any other Ohio cases, although the FBI is still checking the sample against national cases.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer, Editing by Paul Thomasch and Scott Malone)