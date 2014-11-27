FERGUSON, Mo. After days dealing with racially charged unrest roiling his community, the mayor of Ferguson, Missouri, turned to a more relaxing challenge: a "rock 'em, sock 'em" table boxing tournament for charity.

Just three blocks from where a dozen protesters stood in the snow outside a police station, demanding the arrest of a white officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teen in August, the scene at Marley's bar on Wednesday night could hardly have been more different.

National Guard Humvees were parked up and down the street, but in a small sign of returning normality a crowd of drinkers gathered for a Thanksgiving-eve fundraising party for local first responders that featured loud rock music, free-flowing beer, and plastic table-top pugilism.

"The people of Ferguson love our police and firefighters!" a bar worker shouted over the PA system to loud applause from the revellers, who were all white.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles was the guest of honour, and there were wild cheers as he won his first round of the game, defeating the bar owner who wore fake turkey drumsticks on his head. Knowles lost the next round, but there were more cheers as he appeared on the TVs in a pre-recorded interview with CNN.

Knowles, who is white, is mayor of this St. Louis suburb where about two thirds of the population of 21,000 people are black. Tensions over the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9 flared into riots after Monday's decision by a grand jury not to bring criminal charges against the police officer who shot him, Darren Wilson.

Protesters have gathered nightly outside the Ferguson police department. Store windows are boarded up along the street where officers have fired teargas and arrested demonstrators for blocking traffic and throwing bottles at officers.

Late Wednesday, Marley's Bar & Grill was the only business open in the downtown area. As the drinkers watched the "boxing," a female fundraiser dressed in a skimpy police uniform with stockings and suspenders circulated through the crowd seeking donations.

Bar staff wore fake 'cop' badges, pairs of National Guardsmen came in out of the cold wearing camouflage and combat helmets to use the bathroom, and a waitress carried a tray of steaming coffees out to the security forces stationed outside.

At one point, a dozen or so protesters marched down from the police station past the bar, demanding justice for Brown. Lawyers for the teen's family said he was trying to surrender when he was shot. Wilson said he acted in self-defence.

Tensions rose as they neared. A couple of inebriated bar patrons shouted "Hands Up! Shoot!" at the demonstrators in a crude rewording of the "Hands Up! Don't shoot!" chant that has been a principal refrain of the protesters.

Linda Lipka, a community leader who was at the bar, said such anti-protester sentiments were shared by only a tiny fraction of locals in Ferguson, which she described as a family that loved all its children. She understood the anger on the streets, she said.

As a few protesters walked past later on the other side of the road, Lipka called out to them: "Take care tonight you guys. Be good ... Be kind!" They waved back, yes.

(Additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Edward McAllister; Editing by Frances Kerry)