The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) police officer is no longer on campus and students have been advised they can resume normal activities, the school said on its website early on Friday.

"MIT Police have determined that the suspect in this evening's shooting is no longer on campus," the university said on its emergency information site. "It is now safe to resume normal activities," the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been apprehended or had fled.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Pravin Char)