RABAT A U.S. military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in southern Morocco during a joint military exercise, seriously injuring at least three U.S. soldiers, private Radio Plus reported.

Over 1,000 U.S. Marines and 200 soldiers, sailors and airmen are taking part in the African Lion exercise that started earlier this month.

The annual exercise aims to enhance cooperation between Morocco's Royal Armed Forces and the U.S. military during civil and military training operations.

The crash took place when the helicopter was conducting an exercise in the southern province of Tan Tan, the radio quoted its correspondent there as saying.

The three injured soldiers will be airlifted to a military hospital in the capital Rabat. A U.S. embassy spokesman could not immediately comment on the report.

