ARLINGTON, Washington The official death toll from last week's devastating mudslide in Washington state has risen to 21 from 18, Snohomish County Emergency Management Department officials said on Sunday.

Agency program manager Jason Biermann told reporters the latest tally is based on the positive identification of three more victims, and said an additional four sets of remains were found on Sunday in the debris field.

