ARLINGTON, Washington The number of people listed as missing from a devastating Washington state landslide that has killed at least 14 people rose on Monday to 176 from 108, Snohomish County emergency management director John Pennington said.

"The 176 I believe very strongly is not going to be a number that we're going to see in fatalities, I think it's going to drop dramatically," Pennington said, adding that there appear to be duplicates in some of those people reported missing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Arlington, Wash., Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)