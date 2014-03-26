North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
ARLINGTON, Washington The death toll from a devastating weekend landslide in Washington state could rise to 24 on Tuesday after rescue workers recovered two bodies and believed they had located eight more, the local fire chief said.
The discovery of additional bodies came as crews searched under drizzly skies for survivors of the mudslide amid fading hopes that anyone could still be plucked alive from the massive pile of muck and debris.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.