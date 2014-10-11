Hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame arrives at the 2011 BET Awards announcements during a live taping at the television show ''106 & Park'' in New York City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame was arrested after police said they found a gun in his carry-on bag at the Atlanta airport, and he was scheduled for a court hearing on Saturday.

The artist behind the 2010 hit "No Hands" was arrested on Friday after a security scan at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport detected a weapon in his bag, Atlanta police said.

The 28-year-old musician, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, did not have a permit for the weapon, police said.

He was charged with carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and released from jail later Friday on bond, records show. Court documents indicate a hearing was scheduled on Saturday morning in Clayton County, Georgia.

Representatives for the rapper, who appears with his finance on the VH1 cable TV network's "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta," could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to his website, he was due to perform Saturday evening in Albany, New York. The venue was told he would appear as planned, said Michael Corts, general manager at the Washington Avenue Armory.

