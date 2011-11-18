NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 18 - The U.S. decision to engage Myanmar should not be seen as an attempt to encircle or contain China and is a development that should be welcomed by Beijing, U.S. officials said on Friday.

After President Barack Obama announced he would send U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Myanmar, U.S. officials emphasised that they would consult closely with China on the engagement with Myanmar.

One U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it is in China's interests to see Myanmar both stable and better integrated into the international community.

"It's about Burma (Myanmar), not about China," the official said.

Many analysts say Beijing is increasingly uneasy with what it sees as U.S. efforts to try to exert influence over countries around China.

(Reporting by Caren Bohan, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)