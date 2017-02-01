MEXICO CITY Mexico will start a 90-day consultation with the private sector and others to fix the parameters for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to scuttle the free trade deal if he cannot recast it to benefit U.S. interests.

The consultation will continue after the negotiations begin, the government said, adding that the United States will hold a similar internal consultation.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)