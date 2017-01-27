New U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) is greeted by Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as he arrives for his first day of work at the Pentagon outside Washington, U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON Defense Secretary James Mattis stressed the United States' commitment to NATO in a telephone call with Germany's defence minister on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Mattis assured German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States’ enduring commitment to the NATO alliance," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said Mattis discussed the importance of NATO in a separate call with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In a call with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Mattis underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)