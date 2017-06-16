Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON One injured U.S. sailor was evacuated from a U.S. Navy destroyer and taken to the hospital by a Japanese coast guard helicopter after the U.S. vessel collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel off Japan, the U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said on Friday.
Separately, the 7th fleet said on Twitter that the ship was working with the Japanese Coast Guard to carry out a medical evacuation and the extent of injuries was being determined.
Earlier, the U.S. Navy said one of its destroyers, the USS Fitzgerald, had collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, in the dead of night.
The 7th Fleet later said the destroyer was sailing under its own power but on limited propulsion.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Timothy Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.