Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Police have released the names of seven of the 12 victims killed after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday. The names of the four other victims have been withheld until their next of kin could be notified. The suspected gunman, Aaron Alexis, 34, was shot by police.
* Michael Arnold, 59
* Sylvia Frasier, 53
* Kathy Gaarde, 62
* Roger Johnson, 73
* Frank Kohler, 50
* Kenneth Bernard Proctor, 46
* Vishnu Pandit, 61
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.