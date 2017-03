WASHINGTON A shooting rampage at Washington's Navy Yard on Monday wounded four people and killed an unknown number, District of Columbia Mayor Vincent Gray said.

He told a televised news conference that "as far as we know this is an isolated incident."

He said the four wounded had been taken to hospital.

Washington Police Chief Cathy Lanier said one suspected shooter was dead. Two others were being sought, a white man and a black man, both in military-style clothing, she said.

