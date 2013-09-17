Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Investigators have found no evidence of a second suspect in the shooting spree at the Washington Navy Yard that killed 13 people, including suspected gunman Aaron Alexis, officials told a news conference on Monday.
"We have continued to pursue the possibility of there being another shooter but we don't have any evidence, any indication, at this stage that there was another shooter," Washington Mayor Vincent Gray said.
Washington police chief Cathy Lanier said investigators lifted the "shelter in place" for neighbourhoods near the Navy Yard once they had exhausted all leads for a possible second shooter.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Daniel Trotta)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.