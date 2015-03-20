People walk along the boardwalk during sunset in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The bill for New Jersey's attempt to revive Atlantic City, its financially distressed gambling hub, is growing.

The state will pay Ernst & Young more than $250,000 (167,333 pounds)for its work analysing Atlantic City's financial problems, according to a copy of the retention agreement reviewed by Reuters on Friday.

The information sheds further light on how much New Jersey taxpayers will shell out for Governor Chris Christie's decision to appoint an emergency manager for the resort city, a move that was opposed by many including Atlantic City's mayor.

Ernst & Young's work will be on behalf of emergency manager Kevin Lavin, who was appointed in January. That firm's fee is only part of the total bill, some of which is still unknown.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Megan Davies and David Gregorio)