NEW YORK An early-morning shooting at a Pathmark supermarket in New Jersey has left at least three people dead, including the suspected gunman, a local television station said on Friday.

Shots were heard inside the Old Bridge supermarket just before 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) as employees were preparing to open the store for business, said the local ABC affiliate.

Police found two windows bashed in, the station reported.

The incident comes just weeks after a series of mass shootings shook the country. In July, a gunman opened fire in a crowded Colorado movie theatre and earlier this month a white supremacist opened fire in a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Vicki Allen)