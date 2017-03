NEW YORK Two New York police officers were shot and killed as they sat in a marked squad car in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, New York Police Commissioner William Bratton said.

The suspect in the shooting then shot and killed himself, Bratton said at a news conference at the Brooklyn hospital where the two officers were taken.

The two officers were ambushed in an "assassination," Bratton said.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Andrew Hay)