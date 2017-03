HONOLULU U.S. President Barack Obama said he unconditionally condemned the fatal shootings of two police officers in New York City on Saturday, adding in a statement that police officers "deserve our respect and gratitude every single day."

Obama's response followed an attack by 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Brinsley who allegedly walked up to two officers in a parked squad car in Brooklyn and shot them dead.

