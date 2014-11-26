WASHINGTON, Nexstar Broadcasting Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Communications Corp of America (CCA) on condition that it sell an affiliate in the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX affiliate in Evansville, because their market share in that city would increase from about 42 percent to 60 percent, the Justice Department said in court filings.

Nexstar said in early August that it was selling WEVV to Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville for $18.6 million (12 million pounds).

The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270 million.

Nexstar, which is headquartered in Texas, owns or operates 72 television stations in 18 states while CCA, which is based in Louisiana, owns or operates 25 stations in Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.

"We anticipate the FCC approval shortly, after which we'll close," said Joe Jaffoni, a Nexstar spokesman.

