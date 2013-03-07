UNITED NATIONS North Korea's threat of a nuclear strike on the United States will achieve nothing, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Thursday as China called for the full implementation of a new U.N. sanctions resolution on Pyongyang.

"North Korea will achieve nothing by continued threats and provocations. These will only further isolate the country and its people and undermine international efforts to promote peace and stability in northeast Asia," Rice told reporters.

China's U.N. Ambassador Li Baodong said Beijing wanted to see "full implementation" of a new U.N. Security Council resolution that tightens financial restrictions on Pyongyang and cracks down on its attempts to ship and receive banned cargo.

