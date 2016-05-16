WASHINGTON Americans who travel to North Korea despite ongoing warnings risk "unduly harsh sentences" for actions that would not be considered a crime in the United States, the U.S. State Department said in its latest travel warning on Monday.

The department, in a detailed warning against such travel, cautioned that at least 14 U.S. citizens have been detained in North Korea in past 10 years and that American travellers should be aware that possessing any media criticizing the country could considered a crime.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella)