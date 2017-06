Kim Dong Chul, a 62-year-old Korean-American missionary formerly of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced in March 2016 to 10 years of hard labor for subversion. REUTERS/KCNA

South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON The United States holds North Korea accountable for its treatment of U.S. student Otto Warmbier and wants three other U.S. citizens detained by Pyongyang to be freed as soon as possible, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We hold North Korea accountable for Otto Warmbier's unjust imprisonment," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. Warmbier died on Monday days after being returned from North Korea in a coma after being imprisoned for 17 months.

"We want to see three other Americans who were unjustly detained brought home as soon as possible," Nauert said.

