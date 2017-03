Jonathan Bae, the son of U.S. citizen Kenneth Bae, said on Saturday that his father's release by the North Korean government is "awesome" and that he "couldn't be happier."

Bae and Matthew Todd Miller have been freed from detention by the North Korean government and are returning to the United States, the office of the director of national intelligence said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Bill Trott)