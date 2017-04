North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 11, 2016. ... REUTERS/KCNA/Files

WASHINGTON North Korea is struggling with getting its intercontinental ballistic missile programme "up and operational" but it could acquire the capabilities over time, a U.S. military official told a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday.

"They are struggling with getting the programme up and operational, but it is very clear ... over time, I believe, we are going to see them acquire these capabilities if they are not stopped," Army General Vincent Brooks said.

Brooks has been nominated to be the next commander of U.S. forces in South Korea.

