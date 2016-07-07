Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
North Korea said on Thursday it planned a tough response to what it deemed a "declaration of war" by the United States, after Washington blacklisted the nuclear-armed country's leader Kim Jong Un for the first time over human rights abuses.
Pyongyang described the sanctioning of Kim as a "hideous crime," according to North Korea's official KCNA news agency.
"What the U.S. did this time, not content with malignantly slandering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the worst crime that can never be pardoned," it cited the foreign ministry as saying.
(Writing by Hugh Lawson)
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.