Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The United States, responding to North Korea's warning on Thursday that it was planning its toughest response after Washington blacklisted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, urged Pyongyang to refrain from statements and actions that raise tensions in the region.
"We ... once again call on North Korea to refrain from actions and rhetoric that only further raise tensions in the region, and I can't see how this rhetoric does anything but that," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.