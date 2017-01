WASHINGTON The United States plans to deploy the THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea as soon as possible, given the pace of North Korea's missile tests, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Daniel Russel, assistant secretary of state for East Asia, also told a congressional hearing the United States was in discussions with international partners, including the European Union, to deny North Korea access to the international banking infrastructure, after its recent nuclear and missiles tests.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom)