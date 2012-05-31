Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan shore - Red Crescent
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama discussed developments in Europe as well as in Syria on Wednesday in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, the White House said.
"(The) leaders agreed to continue to consult closely as they prepare to meet at the G-20 Summit in Mexico next month," the White House said in a statement, which did not specify what conclusions were reached about Europe's economic crisis.
"(The) leaders also discussed recent developments in Syria and their shared perspectives on the importance of ending the violence of the government against its own people and the urgency of achieving a political transition," it said.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; editing by Christopher Wilson)
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
TEL AVIV A young Israeli soldier convicted of killing a Palestinian assailant lying wounded on the ground was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Tuesday, far less than prosecutors requested, in one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history.